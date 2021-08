PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Parma are investigating a hit-skip crash in which a driver hit a 9-year-old boy on his bicycle.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4700 block of Sheraton Rd.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

There were multiple witnesses to the accident that identified the vehicle as a 2008 Ford Escape.

The vehicle was found Wednesday morning at Ries Ice Rink.

The car is being processed for evidence.

Police are asking for tips at (440)887-7340.