PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Russell Avenue. Parma police said a 31-year-old man, believed to be the boy’s father, was arrested in connection with the homicide.

The detective bureau and crime scene investigation unit remain at the scene.

Check back to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.