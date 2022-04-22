PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department found at least 25 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop Thursday night.

An officer stopped the driver, who pulled into Midtown Towers on Broadview Road. According to police, the driver already had a pending charge of having a weapon under disability from the same officer.

The driver resisted arrest and ran from the scene, Parma police said. Other officers responded and took the man into custody.

Police said they discovered the drugs, which have an estimated street value of $100,000.

The suspect has not yet been charged.