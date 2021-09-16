Parma police arrest suspect after chase and crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A chase that started in Parma ended in Cleveland early Thursday morning when a suspect hit a utility pole.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Superior Ave. and E. 71st St.

Parma police pursued the vehicle due to a traffic offense from I-480 into Cleveland.

The suspect cracked a utility pole in half when crashing into it.

The suspect tried to get away on foot, but police were able to make an arrest.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Parma police searched the area with a K9 for a second suspect but didn’t find anyone.

Superior Ave. was closed while police investigated.