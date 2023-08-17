Rear wheel of sports motorcycle on road. Motorbike parked on a street. Freedom and travel concept.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma Police Department is kicked off a large motorcycle run Thursday to honor the memory and lives of those who died in the 9/11 terrorists attacks.

The ride was open to all bikers who wanted to take part in the police escorted event.

Organizers say riders will be going to three locations that were attacked September 11, 2001.

The participants will ride to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and then to the former site of the World Trade Center in New York City as they pick up additional motorcycle riders along the way.

Parma police say the officers from Parma and other local police departments who are riding in the 9/11 ride volunteered.

Hundreds more riders will join the ride along the way.

700 riders will participate in the ride and most of them aren’t officers, they’re motorcycle riders who want to honor the 9/11 victims according to Parma police.

