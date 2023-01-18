PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — City police arrested four teens believed to have been on a car theft spree in the early morning on Jan. 10.

An officer investigating a report of suspicious activity at Westview Acres apartment complex just after 2 a.m. that morning spotted two vehicles trying to leave — a Hyundai sedan and a Kia SUV, both of which were later determined to have been stolen, according to a Wednesday news release.

Just before the officer’s arrival, the occupants of the Kia had attempted to steal another vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.

Both vehicles fled “at a high rate of speed” and the officer initially pursued both vehicles. Later, the vehicles split up and the officer continued to pursue the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai lost control and struck a utility pole, bringing the chase to an end near the intersection of East 78th Street and Marble Avenue, according to footage of the scene captured by dashboard camera and a FOX 8 News camera.

Watch video of the pursuit below:

The driver and front seat passenger of the Hyundai fled on foot, while 18-year-old Raymon D. Johnson of Cleveland, 19-year-old Tarae N. Graves of South Euclid and a 17-year-old from Cleveland were stuck in the back seat and arrested by Parma officers. The front seat passenger, 18-year-old Trinity E. M. Tate of Cleveland, was found hiding in a nearby yard and also arrested.

Each of the three adult suspects faces a charge of receiving stolen property. Their cases have been bound over to the county court, records show.

The driver was an unknown juvenile, a boy who has not yet been charged, according to the release.