Parma man sentenced to life in prison for killing 1-year-old son

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Parma man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his 1-year-old.

Jason Shorter, 43, learned his fate in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Monday morning for the May 2018 murder.

“This individual murdered his son to punish his child’s mother. There is no crueler form of abuse,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “He has earned every day of his Life sentence.”

Prosecutors say Shorter left his apartment near Regency Drive and Laurent Drive with his son during a visitaiton and was required to take the baby back to his mom later that evening.

According to authorities, he stabbed the baby in the back seat of his car while in the parking garage of his apartment complex.

Approximately two hours later, Shorter walked into the lobby of the Parma Police Department and told officers he was turning himself in for the murder and attempted suicide.

He was bleeding from self-inflicted wounds to his wrists and chest. Shorter stated that he hurt his son and that he was in the trunk of his car.

Officers arrested Shorter and found the baby in the trunk with two stab wounds to his chest.

The officers administered life-saving measures on the baby and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



Shorter pled guilty to Aggravated Murder and Kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after serving 41 years.