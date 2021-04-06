Parma man indicted in 5-year-old son’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a Parma father for the murder of his 5-year-old son.

Prosecutors say Matthew Ponomarenko, 31, struck his son Jax multiple times on his head and face inside their home on Russell Avenue near West 45th Street in Parma back on March 25.

“It is tragic and unimaginable that a father could murder his own son,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends as they grieve this tragedy.”

Jax Ponomarenko, 5-year-old boy killed in Parma on March 25, 2021

Ponomarenko has been indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

of Two counts of Endangering Children

He is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $5,000,000 bond.

Matthew Ponomarenko will be in court later this week.