Parma man faces judge on charges of beating, torturing son

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man accused of beating his 5-year-old son to death is scheduled to face a judge Thursday.

Matthew Ponomarenko, 32, called 911 on March 25 and told dispatchers he had killed his son Jax.

Parma father, Matthew Ponomarenko, charged in murder of 5-year-old son (Photo via Cuyahoga County Jail)

“I just killed my son,” Ponomarenko, told the dispatcher.

Neighbors said they heard a commotion before police arrived on the scene that day.

Ponomarenko faces two counts of aggravated murder with a specification that the victim was under the age of 13.

Jax Ponomarenko, 5-year-old boy killed in Parma on March 25, 2021

He also faces two counts of endangering children, as the indictment states that there was evidence of “torture” and “reckless abuse.”

A new indictment added a death penalty specification.

He’ll be arraigned on those charges with the death penalty specification Thursday.

