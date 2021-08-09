Parma mail carrier makes biggest delivery of his career — his own baby

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Nick Kubasky says it was the morning of August 6 when wife Liz went into labor inside their Parma home.

“I woke up, did my dishes, started tidying up the house a little bit and just tried to work through the contractions,” Liz said.

Nick, 28, is used to deliveries as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier based in Middleburg Heights, but this delivery was personal and a few days early.

“Had no idea it was coming. Had no idea I was that close,” Liz said.

With her contractions just minutes apart, Liz screamed out to her husband to “grab the head.”

“He was like, ‘Wait, there’s no midwife. What’s going on?'” Liz said.

The couple had already been planning to have a home birth, but their midwife was an hour away and the baby just could not wait.

Nick says, luckily, he paid attention to doctors when his second daughter was born last March, so he kind of knew what to do.

“I remember the doctor just clearing the stuff off of her face and just kind of like using a finger to go around to make it easier to come out I guess,” Nick said.

You would think time would be of the essence, but in this case, not really because Maci had already entered the world.

Nick says he called 911 and Parma firefighters were at the house within minutes to help cut the umbilical cord.

Little Maci Joy was born inside her parents’ bedroom, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces. She joins her 1-year-old sister, Amelia; and 2-year-old sister, Reagan.

“He really stepped up, but it was great. It was great,” Liz said.