Parma kid launches lemonade stand to get toys for police K9s

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Operation Happy Pups was started by a Northeast Ohio child in 2018.

Lucas was just 4 when he decided to help raise money for toys for police K9s.

Now, Operation Happy Pups is a 501c3 and it has an expanded mission.

According to Lucas’ mom, he’s raised money for gifts for K9s all over the United States.

He’s set up a lemonade stand at 7610 Wainstead Dr. in Parma.

They have lemonade and snacks for donations and shirts for $20.

His mom says Lucas is very excited to visit a K9 training facility Wednesday.

More information here.

