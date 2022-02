PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are investigating a potential fuel leak into the sewer system in Parma Thursday evening.

Residents are being advised to run water in their floor drains at the lowest point in their home to make sure potential fumes don’t come into the home.

City officials say residents on Marmore, Brookview and North Avenue, between State and Broadview roads, should run a substantial amount of water through their floor drains for safety reasons.