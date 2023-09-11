PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The first female mayor of the city swore in the city’s first female police chief.

Tanya Czack has served the police department for 34 years, in “almost every division,” according to a Monday news release from Mayor Marie Gallo.

The swearing-in ceremony was on Monday, Sept. 11, at the city’s Greenbrier Commons Gazebo. Czack was named interim chief and will eventually transition into her role as permanent chief.

“I am honored as the first female mayor of the city, to also swear in the first female police chief,” Gallo is quoted in the release. “She has demonstrated time and again her commitment to the city of Parma Heights and its citizens. We are excited and welcome her strong leadership as the chief of police for the Parma Heights Police Department.”

Czack started off as a police dispatcher 19 years ago and became the city’s first female police officer nine years later. She spent the first eight years as a patrol officer and a school resource officer.

Czack eventually became a police academy instructor and currently teaches at the Polaris Academy. She was promoted to sergeant in 2008 and captain in 2021.

Czack is married to Cleveland Fire Department Capt. Vince Holocker, a 25-year firefighter, with whom she has a teenage son and three rescue dogs, according to the release.