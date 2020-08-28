Parma Heights police pursuit ends in Cleveland crash; one injured

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A police pursuit involving officers from Parma Heights ended in a crash in Cleveland Friday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. and Pearl and Denison avenues.

Parma Heights was in pursuit of a gray SUV when it crashed into another car at that intersection.







Pearl and Denison avenues, Cleveland

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say the SUV kept going for another half a block after the crash.

Eventually the driver got out and tried to run away but police caught them quickly.

Police have not said whey they were pursuing the driver.

The suspect has not been identified.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8