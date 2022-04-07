PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Parma Heights officials are warning residents about potential scammers that could show up at your door.

Officials say they’ve received reports of door-to-door solicitors pretending to be NOPEC employees and trying to get residents to enroll.

If one of these solicitors requests to see a copy of your utility bill, investigators say it’s a scam and you should politely decline.

According to official, NOPEC will never knock on your door to get you to enroll.

Anyone who witnesses an incident like this should call their police department’s non-emergency line.