PARMA HEIGHTS (WJW) – Parma Heights honored fallen service members in what is billed as the oldest continuous Memorial Day service in Ohio.

The service held with Parma-South Presbyterian Church marked its 155th year.

Attendees brought lawn chairs and flags to support veterans and the service members who have died.

American Legion Post 703 held its annual ceremony at the Parma Heights Cemetery after the service.

