Parma gas station robbed at gunpoint

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects after a gas station was robbed overnight.
It happened at the Speedway on Brookpark Road just after midnight Monday.
Police said at least one of the suspects pointed a pistol at the clerk. The suspects got away before officers arrived.
Several gas stations in Cleveland, Brooklyn, Brook Park and Parma were robbed overnight. Parma police said they are working with other departments on the investigation.
Anyone with information should call 440-885-1234.
