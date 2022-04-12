PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Fire Department is warning residents about a potential scam involving T-shirts featuring its logo.

Residents contacted fire officials after receiving texts promoting the sale of shirts with the Parma Fire Department logo on the front and back.

“The shirt design and logo lead the viewer to believe that this is an official shirt, authorized by the fire department, and may lead the purchaser to believe that the proceeds for the purchase of the shirt will go to the benefit of the department,” the Parma Fire Department said.

The shirts are not sold by or authorized by the department. Fire officials also warned residents to not click the link in the texts as it could contain malware or other tracking software.

According to Parma fire officials, other departments in Northeast Ohio have reported similar shirts.

“Fire departments do not generally permit their department patches or logos to be used in public forums and should the occasion arise will usually only provide for their sale through secure and trusted websites. Fire and Police organizations do not, as a rule, contact cell phone subscribers requesting their support or the purchase of such materials as T-shirts for use by the general public or other fundraising events,” the department said on Tuesday.