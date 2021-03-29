Parma father charged in son’s murder to face judge

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Matthew Ponomarenko is scheduled to face a judge Monday on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of his 5-year-old son.

Matthew J Ponomarenko

Jax Ponomarenko was killed in his home in the 4700 block of Russell Ave. in Parma Thursday.

Jax Ponomarenko

His father, Matthew, called 911 and told a dispatcher he had killed his son and that he “heard voices.”

The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

Police say the report on the homicide is not yet complete.

Matthew Ponomarenko is due to face Judge Ken Spanagel in Parma Municipal Court at 11 a.m.