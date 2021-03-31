Parma father charged in little boy’s murder held on $5M bond

(WJW) — The Parma man charged in the murder of his five-year-old son was back in court Wednesday where bond was set at $5 million.

The case against Matthew Ponomarenko will be presented directly to the grand jury. Ponomarenko is charged with aggravated murder in the death of his son, Jax.

Police say the little boy was killed in his home on Russell Ave. in Parma last Thursday. According to Parma police, Matthew Ponomarenko called 911 and told a dispatcher he had killed his son and that he “heard voices.”

Jax Ponomarenko

When Ponomarenko appeared before a judge on Monday, the judge said the death penalty is possible as is life without parole.

A vigil was held Monday evening to remember Jax. “To say that he was a special little boy is true, but it is also not enough. It doesn’t even show the surface of Jax and what a great kid he really was,” said one of his teachers at the STEPS Academy in Parma.

His uncle recalled how much Jax looked forward to bedtime cuddles from his grandma.

“He would look at you and it made your heart melt, and you felt the love and innocence beaming from him,” said his uncle. “Jax was a beautiful ray of sunshine that loved his family… Dancing, singing and he never stopped smiling and his laughter filled the house.”