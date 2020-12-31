Parma encourages residents to keep holiday lights up in support of health care workers

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Parma City Council passed a resolution on Wednesday encouraging its residents to keep their holiday lights glowing.

The effort, which goes until the end of February, is to show support for health care workers and first responders.

(Photo courtesy: city of Parma)

(Photo courtesy: city of Parma)

(Photo courtesy: city of Parma)

“At a time when people are encouraged to stay distant from others, Christmas lights and decorations can create a sense of community among neighbors and friends, as well as help bolster people’s moods,” Ward 9 Councilman Roy Jech said in a news release.

“Parma residents have always risen to the occasion with exceptional decorations and Christmas displays, so why not continue to display them.”

