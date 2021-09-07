Parma dance instructor arrested for sex crimes against former students

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for multiple sex crimes Tuesday morning.

Desmond Beasley, 35, faces charges including 8 counts of rape, 4 counts of sexual battery, and 1 count of attempted rape.

Investigators say his victims range in age from 13 to 18.

According to a press release, many of the victims are former students at the dance study he worked at, Dance Dance Dance in Parma.

Beasley was arrested at a home in the 800 block of High St. in Bedford.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Anyone who preys on children will be a top priority of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. No stone will go unturned until predators like this are off the streets.”

He’s being booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Prosecutors say to give them a call at (216)443-7800 if you have any information on the case.