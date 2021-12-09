Parma considers lowering speed limit on side streets

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Based on numerous complaints from residents over the years, a Parma city councilman is proposing the lowering of the speed limit on side streets from 25 mph to 20 mph.

A resolution in support of the plan was passed by Parma City Council in a unanimous vote.

“Quite a few cities across the country have done this. The major cities are Boston, Minneapolis, Portland. They’ve done it citywide on all their residential streets, so that kind of gave me the idea,” said Councilman Roy Jech.

Supporters of the lower speed limit proposal are hopeful that it will cut down on the number of drivers who speed through neighborhoods trying to save time.

“There’s a lot more younger families moving in and there’s a lot of children in the neighborhoods, so that could be a safety measure,” said Jech.

Lowering the speed limit will not be an easy task. It would require approval by the Ohio General Assembly, and before that could happen, the city would have to clear a number of obstacles, including comprehensive traffic studies.

A change in the law could also impact other cities in the state that are unchartered.

FOX 8 spoke with some drivers who believe the city may be going too far with the lower speed limit proposal.

“If certain streets have a problem like that, then I could understand why the speed would be lowered. Otherwise, no,” said Ray Grabow.

Others say it would be difficult to enforce the lower speed limit on side streets, and many drivers will continue to ignore the speed limits.

“It’s kind of like you got a parent that tells you to do something and then when you’re by yourself, it’s like you don’t listen to your parents. I think some people will but I think the majority of the percentage of people, no,” said Dirvon White.

Still, supporters are hoping that it could help change driver attitude and habits.

“Instead of going 35 or 40, somebody may stick to around 30, but it is something that is hard to enforce,” said Councilman Jech.

The speed limit resolution passed by Parma City Council has now been sent to Columbus for consideration by state lawmakers.