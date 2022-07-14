PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Summer classes in the Parma City School District are canceled on Thursday after a resident threatened violence against the schools.

The district tweeted the announcement late last night.

“We are working with the Parma Police Department to ensure that there is no actual threat of danger to our students,” the post said. “However, until we are certain that they have concluded their investigation and feel it is safe for students to attend school, we will not conduct classes. Summer school is canceled for Thursday, July 14.”

The district says they’ll provide an update as soon as possible on when normal activities will resume.