PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Parma investigators are looking for two teens who were reported missing last week.

According to the Parma Police Department, 15-year-old Hailey Sboukis and 15-year-old Malik Robertson were last seen on March 17.

Investigators say Sboukis left her State Road home in Parma in the late evening and headed in an unknown direction. She was wearing pink pajama pants and a red and black Air Jordan backpack at the time. They say she didn’t take any of her prescribed medication when she left.

Police believe she is with her boyfriend, Robertson, who was reported missing out of Cleveland.

Courtesy of the Parma Police Department

According to investigators, it’s believed that the two planned to run away together to either Toledo or West Virginia

Police say the teens could still be in area of the west side of Cleveland, possibly near Broadview Road and West 25th Street.

Anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts should contact Detective Scott Faulisi directly at (440) 887-7323 or the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.