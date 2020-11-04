Parma City Schools to build two new campuses if Issue 73 passes

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Residents of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills are closely watching Issue 73 Tuesday night.

As of 8 p.m., preliminary results for the levy vote shows the following:

For the Bond Issue and Levy 11,660 45.80% Against the Bond Issue and Levy 13,800 54.20%

The issue is a 6.1-mill bond and a .4 permanent improvement levy for the Parma City School District. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 property about $19 a month. An additional $69 million will come from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

If passed, the district plans to build two new secondary school campuses for grades six through 12 at the current sites of Normandy and Valley Forge high schools.

“Our students deserve the best possible learning environments and our current facilities do not provide the 21st-century experience we should afford them,” superintendent Charles Smialek said. “Classrooms will be flexible learning spaces with the most up-to-date technology. Career and Technical Education facilities will be upgraded to ensure that our students have the best tools to prepare them for entry into the workforce upon graduation.

It would also turn Parma Senior High School into a community and educational wellness center, which will be free for residents to use.

The Parma City School District cited growing costs to repair its aging buildings as a reason for the transformations.

