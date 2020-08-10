Parma City Schools announces plans to resume extracurricular activities on August 11

*Watch our report above on Lakewood City Schools reversing its decision to suspend fall sports and extracurriculars*

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma City School District has decided to allow extracurricular activities to resume on Tuesday, August 11.

“After much collaboration with our conference partners, and careful analysis of the County Board of Health’s most recent written guidance, we have decided to allow our extracurricular activities to resume on Tuesday, August 11,” the district announced in a post on Facebook.

Officials explained that they will limit groups of gatherings to no more than ten, including coaches or sponsors, so they can remain consistent with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s recommendations. Activities will follow the guidelines of the OHSAA’s Phase I description.

“Further, we are not at all confident that we will actually be able to have a season, particularly for contact sports. Recent cancellations at both the collegiate and high school levels remind us of the difficulty in securing the safety of our student athletes. We resume activities, then, because we do not want our teams to lack the conditioning of their conference peers if, at some point, we can resume competition.”

They concluded by adding that moving some or all fall sports to the spring is still a viable option.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: