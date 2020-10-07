Parma City School District asking for voter support to help build two new campuses

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma City School District is seeking voter support to build two new school campuses, but some argue increasing taxes is too much to ask during this year of financial uncertainty.

Issue 73 would create two new campuses for grades 6-12 at the current sites of Normandy and Valley Forge High School. In addition to turning Parma Senior High into a community educational and wellness center through a partnership with University Hospitals.

“There’s never really a good time to ask for a tax increase but we also understand that our buildings are aging and the reality is we’re continuing to invest money into what are becoming more and more obsolete buildings,” said Charles Smialek, the Parma City School District superintendent.

The 6.5 mill bond issue would support the estimated $300 million dollar project cost.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would contribute $69 million dollars, according to Smialek. The bond at a term of 37 years would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $18.96 per month.

“I’m retired… I would have to pay an extra 36 dollars a month,” said Frank Binder, 72.

Binder who said he went to Parma schools and placed his children in the district, could not justify the tax increase and voted against the bond issue.

He placed a sign in his front yard Tuesday declaring his vote. Binder even wrote his phone number on the sign encouraging calls from passersby so he can explain why he does not support Issue 73.

“It’s going to create a tax burden on many people who every payday or when they get their monthly supplements from the government cry because they have to decide were the money’s going,” he said.

Smialek said the youngest building in operation in the school district was built during the Johnson administration.

Parma Senior High School would remain open during the day for resident use of the track, auditoriums, pool and gym. The future buildings at current sites of Valley Forge and Normandy High School would be open during the evening and weekend for community athletic use.

“We believe it’s our time to take it advantage of the state funding,” said Smialek.

“State funding will be a $69 million contribution we would actually use that toward a second phase in rebuilding our elementary schools… In Parma we are now in the distinct minority of districts who have not participated yet in this rebuild of their district.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: