Parma, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma Christmas Parade is today! Here are the road closures to look out for.

The Christmas Parade starts at 1 p.m. at Selwick Drive and will travel north on Ridge Road to the Parma City Hall campus, according to the City of Parma.

The following roads will be closed during the parade:

  • Ridge Road from West Pleasant Valley to Hollywood Drive
  • West Ridgewood Drive from West 54th St. to Ames Road
  • Day Drive at Ridge Road

Road closures will last Sunday from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ames Road will remain open and have access to Day Drive and West Ridgewood Drive, according to the City of Parma.