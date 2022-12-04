Parma, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma Christmas Parade is today! Here are the road closures to look out for.

The Christmas Parade starts at 1 p.m. at Selwick Drive and will travel north on Ridge Road to the Parma City Hall campus, according to the City of Parma.

The following roads will be closed during the parade:

Ridge Road from West Pleasant Valley to Hollywood Drive

West Ridgewood Drive from West 54th St. to Ames Road

Day Drive at Ridge Road

Road closures will last Sunday from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ames Road will remain open and have access to Day Drive and West Ridgewood Drive, according to the City of Parma.