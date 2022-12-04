Parma, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma Christmas Parade is today! Here are the road closures to look out for.
The Christmas Parade starts at 1 p.m. at Selwick Drive and will travel north on Ridge Road to the Parma City Hall campus, according to the City of Parma.
The following roads will be closed during the parade:
- Ridge Road from West Pleasant Valley to Hollywood Drive
- West Ridgewood Drive from West 54th St. to Ames Road
- Day Drive at Ridge Road
Road closures will last Sunday from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Ames Road will remain open and have access to Day Drive and West Ridgewood Drive, according to the City of Parma.