Parma child brings care package to Willoughby Hills K-9 injured in DUI crash

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Willoughby Hills Police K-9 Mya is still recovering after a suspected drunk driver hit the police cruiser she was sitting in over the weekend.

Mya’s handler was out of the vehicle when a driver believed to be under the influence rear-ended the police cruiser on I-90.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Mya was taken to an emergency veterinarian to be checked out.

She was mostly shaken up and was taken home to recover.

Lucas is only 6-years-old, but he’s been helping police K-9’s for several years.

Operation Happy Pups is a 501c3 that raises money to help dogs in law enforcement all over the U.S.

Lucas runs a lemonade stand in Parma to provide gifts for the dogs.

When he heard about Mya, he wanted to pay her a visit.

Lucas provided a care package for K-9 Mya and her handler.