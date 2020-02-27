Parma car repair shop ready to help customers impacted by winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) -- At West End Rover and Jag in Parma, winter is usually their busiest time of the year. However, this year that hasn't been the case.

“While we don’t wish car repairs on anyone, they are inevitable. And the mild weather has meant a huge decrease in business so far,” said Suzi Geiger, with West End Rover and Jag.

So, news that a winter storm is set to hit Northeast Ohio overnight Wednesday is welcome news for the shop.

“All the shops in the neighborhood here in Parma are feeling the pinch as well. Just the cars don’t break when it’s mild out like this,” said Geiger.

From batteries to tires to wipers and leaks, the typical winter car problems really haven’t been a problem this year.

“The tire manufacturers are complaining. The dealerships where we buy parts from, they are singing the blues. Everybody is hurting from this,” said Geiger.

And it’s been an unusual season for ODOT.

With this latest winter storm, they can’t pre-treat the roads because rain comes first.

And this is the first time crews in Northeast Ohio plan to use a salt-water brine approach.

“We are excited for the snow because that means the phones will start ringing. I don’t like to wish car repairs on anybody. But since it’s going to happen, we are more than ready to help out our customers the best we can,” said Geiger.

