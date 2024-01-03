BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJW) — A second-grader at John Muir Elementary School died in a one-car crash on New Year’s Eve in Florida.

The crash that killed 8-year-old Tyler Donathan of Parma as well as a 56-year-old Ohio woman happened at about 3 p.m. on Florida state Route 20 in Blountstown, Calhoun County, according to an incident report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The Parma City School District is mourning the loss of Tyler. He was a second grade student at John Muir. Please keep his family in your thoughts,” reads a Tuesday Facebook post from the school district.

According to the patrol, the driver of the sedan failed to negotiate a curve in the road “for reasons unknown at this time,” then overcorrected twice, causing the car to go into a ditch, ejecting four of its five occupants. The report indicates four of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver, a 36-year-old Leavittsburg woman, and one passenger, a 78-year-old Blountstown woman, were both critically injured. Tyler’s 58-year-old father, of Mogadore, was also in the car and was seriously injured, according to the patrol.

The victims were transported by ground or flown to area hospitals, according to the patrol. Witnesses to the crash reportedly stopped and tried to help save lives.

Tyler died at the scene, according to a GoFundMe page created by his brother Keith Donathan, which is raising money to bring Tyler and their father home.

“If there’s someone in your life that you cherish and love, please don’t hesitate to tell them you love them tomorrow, start today,” the page reads.