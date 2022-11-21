PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found dead and wrapped in plastic at a home on West 26th Street Wednesday.

An arrest has also been made in the case.

Ryan Krebs, 30, was found dead by a family member Wednesday.

Parma police officers had responded to a domestic incident at the home that day. According to the Parma Police Department, officers arrested Paul Addicott II. A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.

According to Parma police, after the incident, a family member went to the home to remove guns from the house. It was during that time, police say, that the body was found in the basement.

Police responded back to the home around 12:45 p.m., and the body was taken to the coroner’s office.

Krebs was reported missing late at night on Aug. 25.

According to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records, Addicott faces a charge of murder. No further details have been released about his involvement or the charge.

