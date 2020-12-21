Parkland parents giving 1,700 cookies to NRA representing child gun deaths

Photo courtesy Change the Ref/Facebook

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Their child was one of 17 killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting. Now Manuel and Patricia Oliver run the non-profit organization Change the Ref, which works to end gun violence in the county.

Recently, the parents of Joaquin Oliver were inspired to get in the kitchen and bake 1,700 special holiday treats after the NRA tweeted they would give Santa cookies in exchange for ammo.

.@NRA: you wanted to give Santa cookies, we’re baking 1,700 of them with @MFOLParkland @GunsDownAmerica for you to give to him. About one per child and teen who die every year due to gun violence. They’ll be at your headquarters soon. #OneCookiePerKid #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/bvaJ6QDW5S — Change the Ref (@ChangeTheRef) December 18, 2020

The cookies are people-shaped with x’s for eyes and are also filled with holes, which represent bullet wounds.

Although the Florida shooting took place in 2018, the case is still not close to going to trial due to coronavirus setbacks. The accused shooter would face the death penalty if found guilty.

The cookies are reportedly being delivered directly to the NRA office in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

