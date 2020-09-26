Parking restrictions announced for Sunday’s Browns game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Although the Cleveland Browns‘ season looks far different due to COVID-19 concerns, Cleveland police are still issuing parking restrictions on certain downtown streets for each home game.

This Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. against the Washington Football Team, is one that Gov. Mike DeWine issued a spectator variance for, meaning up to 6,000 fans are set to be in attendance. The parking restrictions begin at 10 a.m., and last until two hours after the game lets out.

Anyone parking their vehicles in spaces that have clearly-marked signs, will be towed and ticketed, Cleveland police confirmed.

All vehicles are taken to One Stop Vehicle Impound Center, on 3040 Quigley Road, where owners can pay to get them out.

The Browns are 1-1 this season so far.

