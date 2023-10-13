CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you’re headed to the Cleveland Browns game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, you might have to find a new parking spot.

Parking restrictions are in effect in Downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game. On Sunday, those restrictions are in place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to a press release from the Cleveland Browns.

Drivers can look for signs that will be posted on posts, poles and parking meters in the affected areas.

According to the release, those who violate the parking restrictions will be towed and ticketed.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.