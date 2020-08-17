‘Parking Lot Social’ drive-in event bringing movies, comedy, games to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — It’s being called “America’s Wildest Drive-In Experience,” and The Parking Lot Social tour is making a stop at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for five days starting Wednesday.

The event includes five nights of entertainment with social distancing in place, running through Aug. 23.

The Parking Lot Social’s performance space will include a fully-covered stage, two 40-foot screens, a 52-foot tall rainbow shooting fire hydrant and two giant Parking Lot Social blow-up gorillas.











There will be movies, drive-in style, “car-a-oke,” bingo, trivia, silent disco and even a comedy night.

Up to 250 cars can be included at each event, and ticket prices begin at $39 per vehicle. Tickets are already on sale and must be purchased online.

**For tickets, click here.

There will be restrooms available, with line management to help with social distancing. There will also be hand sanitation stations at various locations throughout the fairgrounds.

See below for the schedule provided by The Parking Lot Social:

Wednesday, Aug. 19 : Parking LOL Comedy Night – Come out and relieve some stress through the medicine of laughter, as a variety of local stand-up acts will ensure endless LOLs in your car at this dedicated stand-alone event.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Neon 90’s Movie Night – Join us for a special drive-in showing of a classic 90’s movie on our two MASSIVE 40ft screens. And check out our very own Throwback DJ on the main stage playing all the biggest hits from the decade straight to your car stereo. Themed costume encouraged! Thursday Night Movie: Back to the Future II.

Friday, Aug. 21, Saturday, Aug. 22: The Parking Lot Social – Engine Off, Party On! Experience the main event of the tour with a thrilling mix of Car-A-Oke, Boom Boom Bingo, Silent Disco DJ Battles, Trivia Contests, and much more.

Friday, Aug. 21; Saturday, Aug. 22: Midnight Movies – Late night thrills are guaranteed at the showing of our midnight movies across our two massive 40ft screens. Live DJs complete the lineup. Friday Night Movie– The Fast and the Furious. Saturday Night Movie- The Purge.

Saturday, Aug. 22; Saturday, Aug. 23: Social Kids – Families can enjoy The Parking Lot Social experience with a more kid-friendly environment that features: The Big Family Trivia Contest, Boy v Girl and Parent v Kid Silent Disco, kid’s themed Car-A-Oke and Bingo! A fun, safe day out for the entire family is guaranteed.

Sunday, Aug. 23: Family Movie Night – Grab the family and jump in the car for a classic drive-in movie experience that’s suitable for all ages. Sing-along laugh along and don’t forget to share the popcorn as we deliver a truly memorable experience. Our mainstage DJ will get you all in the mood for an awesome family night out.

For much more on this event, click here.

