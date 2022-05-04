PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Crews will be on-site Wednesday investigating what caused a parking deck to collapse in Parma.

The collapse happened at Regency Apartments on Day Drive late Tuesday night.

Parma Fire said part of the parking deck collapsed into the ground, into the sub-level of the garage.

Parma Fire says there were no injuries.

They posted videos from inside the garage, showing water pouring into the garage, one car sitting over a sinkhole and another vehicle under part of the collapse.

A parking garage at Marine Towers West in Lakewood collapsed in December.