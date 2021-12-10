Parking changes for Sunday’s Browns game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Browns are back this weekend for a huge game against the Baltimore Ravens at home.

However, several parking lot closures may impact parking for fans on Sunday.

The city announced Friday the parking lots located at Superior Avenue and West 3rd Street are closed because of construction. One parking lot is located on the east side of West 3rd Street, the other is located on the west side of West 3rd Street.

“Those closures will impact us a little bit,” said Bryan Yost, manager of Dive Bar. The bar on West 6th Street is one of the closest to FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Cleveland fans are diehard. They will find somewhere to park, somewhere to walk from.”

But there’s good news for those coming downtown to tailgate.

The Cleveland Division of Police announced the Muni Lot will open Sunday at 5 a.m. Police also reminded tailgaters that vehicles cannot line up on the Shoreway before the lot opens, and they also cannot wait on surrounding streets.

“We’ve had a ton of years of mediocrity. Our fan base is always supporting, everyone is always going to come out and have fun,” Yost said.

Police said traffic overflow will be directed to the industrial area beginning at East 38th Street and King Avenue.