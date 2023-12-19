CLEVELAND (WJW) – Parking bans have been issued in several Northeast Ohio communities after winter weather Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Services allowed Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Northeast Ohio to expire early. Originally the warnings and advisories were in effect until 10 a.m.

Brunswick police were the first to issue a citywide parking ban. The ban started at midnight Tuesday morning and will last for 24 hours, according to the police department.

The Maple Heights Police Department also issued a citywide street parking ban early Tuesday morning until further notice.

A few hours later, the City of Cuyahoga Falls issued a citywide street parking ban in effect from Tuesday at 6 a.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.