Park outdoors: Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks due to risk of engine fires

(AP/WJW) — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater relays that can overheat, and in rare cases cause fires.

The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles.

The recalled trucks have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines. Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

Meanwhile, earlier this momnth, Korean automaker Kia told the owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

Kia recalled certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.