BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – North Park in Brunswick is temporarily closing to the public in the new year, city officials announced on Wednesday.

Starting Jan. 2, the park will be closed for roughly 12 months. The closure is part of a dredging project to remove sediment and debris from the lake.

City officials say dredging the lake will improve the quality of Healey Creek’s downstream waters. They say it’s necessary to keep lakes and waterways healthy.

“We understand that North Park is a beloved community asset, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve the park for future generations,” city officials said in a press release.

The 65-acre park along Grafton Road is home to a playground, fishing pier and two miles of winding trails for walking, jogging or biking, according to the city’s website.

City officials say they will reopen the park as soon as they can.