Park featuring 11 patriotic murals, honoring service members opens in Lorain County

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – A Lorain County project to honor those who served in the military is now complete.

Patriots Park opened to the public Thursday in Amherst. It features 11 patriotic murals painted across a 68-foot wall.

Patriots Park began in 2011 with one mural of the Iwo Jima flag raising. Now, the art recognizes additional military conflicts, along with American landmarks.

Country singer Lee Greenwood also recorded a speech and sang his patriotic hit “God Bless the USA.”

FOX 8’s own Lou Maglio served as the master of ceremonies for the event.