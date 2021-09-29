Park bathrooms closed after vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WJW) – Bellevue Community Recreation and Fitness Center officials say vandals have caused nearly $2,000 in damage to the restroom at Robert Peters Park this summer.

According to a Facebook post, they believe the damage was part of the “devious licks” challenge on TikTok.

Because of the vandalism and the cost to the Bellevue park budget, the restrooms will be closed.

“Although we don’t like to highlight a negative behavior, we did feel it was important to let you know why the restrooms are locked,” the center said in a post.

Apparently, the vandals were caught in one of the cases due to a neighbor tip.

However, there have been several other instances when the suspects were not caught.