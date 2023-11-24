(WJW) – Paris Hilton is thankful to be a mom of two!

The DJ and heiress, 42, announced the birth of her baby girl on Instagram.

Hilton shared a picture of a pink outfit with the name “London” embroidered on it.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote.

Hilton welcomed son Phoenix Barron, who was born via surrogate, in January.

The star also shared the news in a TikTok posted on Thanksgiving. In the video, Hilton can be seen asking her niece and nephew, “You guys excited for your new cousin?”

“You have two babies?” asked her nephew in response.

“I have two babies,” she responded.