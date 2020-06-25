Parents speak about toddler’s death in foster care

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The parents of a 22-month-old girl who died in foster care will speak for the first time on Thursday.

Dayou Bruce and William Sizemore, Jr. will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. in front of the Jane Edna Hunter building in Cleveland.

According to the couple’s attorneys, Mandisa Sizemore was in the temporary custody of a foster mother and under the care of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. The little girl was left unattended and choked to death on June 16, the attorneys said.

The parents said they were not notified of Mandisa’s death by their case worker or the foster mother. They learned of their daughter’s death the next day when they went to the division of children and family services.

Earlier this week, Cuyahoga County approved a $3 million settlement with the father of a 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett, who died after suffering abuse at the hands of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. Mickhal Garrett sued Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services following the little girl’s death, claiming the agency ignored the signs of abuse while he fought for custody.

Her death and her father’s activism prompted changes to the department of children and family services.