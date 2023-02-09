(WJW) — School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court with 15 seconds left during the Cleveland Heights – Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.

Witnesses tell FOX 8 that players exchanged words before the altercation got physical.

That’s when adults from the stands stormed the court, according to a statement from Shaker Heights schools.

Shaker police and school administrators cleared the gym, the statement went on to say.

There are no reports of injuries.

