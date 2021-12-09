Parents speak out after Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography trial

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s scheduled trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

(WJW) – The parents of Josh Duggar spoke out Thursday after their son was found guilty of child pornography charges.

On their family website, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement about the verdict, saying their hearts go out to anyone who has been harmed by child sexual abuse.

The full statement says:

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM.

In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.“

On the final day of his trial, the jury found Duggar guilty on both charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

Judge Timothy Brooks announced that sentencing will happen in about four months. Duggar was taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

Duggar starred in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” which has not aired since 2015.