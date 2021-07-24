Parents of murdered children gather at Walter Burks Park for healing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Parents of murdered children gathered together for a special event to help themselves heal and also help others in need.

Families came together at Walter Burks park today for food, music and games while also collecting school supplies for kids in the community.

Four years ago, 17-year-old Michael Chappman was killed when he was wrongly targeted in a drive-by shooting on Ansel Road in Cleveland.

His killer is still not found.

Reagan Gary, Chappman’s mother, was at the event and says she wants to raise awareness about gun violence and life after losing a loved one.

“It’s hard for us but it’s also something that we can come together with, rally up with the community and join forces,” Gary said.

Anyone with information about this murder can call Cleveland Police Department. A $25,000 reward is still being offered for details leading to an arrest.