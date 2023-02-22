KENT, Ohio (WJW) — An arrest warrant has been issued in the hit-skip death of a Kent State University student.

“Just a bright soul. Everyone that he met — he just pulled you in and he was always happy,” said his mother, Debra Pho.

Six months after their firstborn son was tragically taken from them, Jonathan and Debra Pho of Ashtabula are still in mourning.

It was in August of 2022. Colin Pho, 22, a Kent State junior, was riding an e-scooter near campus along Summit Road in Franklin Township, when he was struck from behind by a teenager now identified as Timothy Brind, 19, of Atwater.

On Wednesday, a Portage County grand jury announced an indictment to charge Brind with a third-degree felony for failure to stop.

“And I feel like the prosecution, as far as we know, is not pushing for holding him responsible for the death of our son,” said Debra.

Prosecutors said no other charges are expected since Brind was found to be “not at fault” in the actual crash.

They said evidence at the scene indicated the scooter merged into the path of Brind’s 2008 Dodge Charger, and that he swerved, trying to avoid contact.

Pho’s father disputes that claim.

“That doesn’t sound logical to me, because the damage was on the left side of the vehicle and the left driver-side mirror. Had Colin cut him off, the damage would’ve been on the right side.”

Jonathan and Debra Pho are still calling on local leaders in the areas that allow scooters to create stricter rules or laws governing their usage.

The U.S. Consumer Commission last year reported a 127% increase in injuries from “micro mobility” devices like e-bikes and especially e-scooters.

“These roads have high speed limits and these scooters are basically pretty close to being like a car, but no protection,” said Debra. “If we can prevent one family, just one, from going through what we are going through, it’ll be worth the fight.”

The Phos plan to file a civil lawsuit against the teenager once the criminal case is resolved.